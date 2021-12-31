Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:18 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
