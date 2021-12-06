Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
