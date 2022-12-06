Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.