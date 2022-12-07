Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
