Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

