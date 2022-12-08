Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
