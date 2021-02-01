Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect pe…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. W…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
This evening in Waynesboro: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.5. We'll see a low temp…