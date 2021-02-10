 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert