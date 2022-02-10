Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

