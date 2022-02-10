Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
