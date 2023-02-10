Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
