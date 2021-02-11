Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.