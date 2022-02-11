Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecast…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. I…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wayn…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Mond…