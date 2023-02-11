Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.