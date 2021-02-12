It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 23 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
