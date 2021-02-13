It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. H…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is …
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It m…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…