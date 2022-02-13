Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. I…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Mond…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecast…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wayn…