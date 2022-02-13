 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert