Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 28 degrees is t…
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…