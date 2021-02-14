 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert