Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

