Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
