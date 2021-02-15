 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

