Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
