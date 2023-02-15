Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.