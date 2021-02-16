 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

