Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It m…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is …
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan …
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 23 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Periods of light freezing rain early. The clouds lingering overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Win…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. H…