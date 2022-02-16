Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

