Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.