Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…