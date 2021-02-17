Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It m…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 23 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is …
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Periods of light freezing rain early. The clouds lingering overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Win…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro t…