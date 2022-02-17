Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.