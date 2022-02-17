Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.