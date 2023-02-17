Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…