Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.