It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
