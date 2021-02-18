Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.