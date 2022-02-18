Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynes…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is fore…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
This evening in Waynesboro: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. S…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 18 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro …