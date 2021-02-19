Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
