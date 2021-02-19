 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert