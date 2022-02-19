 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

