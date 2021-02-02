Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
