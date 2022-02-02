 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

