Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
