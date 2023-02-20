Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The for…