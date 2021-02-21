Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.