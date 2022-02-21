Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.