Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesbor…
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. …