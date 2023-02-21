Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
