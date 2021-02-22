 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:30 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

