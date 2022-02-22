Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

