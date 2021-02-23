 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

