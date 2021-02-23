Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…