It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West.