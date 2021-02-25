Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
