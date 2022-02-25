Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area …
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesbor…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. …