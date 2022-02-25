Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

