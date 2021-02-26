Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.