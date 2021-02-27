Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
