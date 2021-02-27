Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.