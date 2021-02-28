Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
