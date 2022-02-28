 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

