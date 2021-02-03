 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

